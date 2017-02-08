Odfjell SE - presentation of Odfjell SE's Fourth Quarter 2016 results
Odfjell SE will release its fourth quarter 2016 results Thursday 16th of February 2017. The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at odfjell.com Same day, the Company will present the results at 14:00 CET at Felix Conference Centre in the meeting facility "Norges Brannkasse", Bryggetorget 3, at Aker Brygge in Oslo.
