New Kan Du Art Studio to open

The opening of the new Kan Du Art Studio in downtown Findlay will be celebrated from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 24. The opening of the studio at 318 W. Main Cross St. will mark the end of a two-year renovation of the former Rocking U building, which has occupied the downtown site since 1902.

