Mobile meth lab vehicle leads authorities on high speed chase
A mobile meth lab led authorities on a high-speed chase Thursday that ended in a crash in downtown Findlay. The chase ended at South Main Street and Sandusky Street in downtown Findlay where at least one person was injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC