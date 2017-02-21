Mobile meth lab vehicle leads authori...

Mobile meth lab vehicle leads authorities on high speed chase

A mobile meth lab led authorities on a high-speed chase Thursday that ended in a crash in downtown Findlay. The chase ended at South Main Street and Sandusky Street in downtown Findlay where at least one person was injured.

