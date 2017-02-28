Main Street bridge, U.S. 68 roadwork planned
In Findlay, the North Main Street bridge over the Blanchard River will be reduced to one lane southbound during the daytime hours on Thursday so that debris can be removed from the base of the bridge piers.
