Fugitive hospitalized after Findlay crash
A man wanted on multiple charges was injured Thursday evening when his pickup truck crashed at a downtown Findlay intersection under pursuit by law enforcement, authorities said. He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital after the crash at South Main and Sandusky streets.
