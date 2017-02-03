Free tax prep services offered to eligible citizens
For the ninth year in a row, United Way of Hancock County is partnering with 50 North, Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Millstream Career Center, Ohio Benefit Bank, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Hancock Hardin Wyandot Putnam Community Action Commission to offer free tax preparation services on various dates at locations throughout the ... (more)
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan 11
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
