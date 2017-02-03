Free tax prep services offered to eli...

Free tax prep services offered to eligible citizens

For the ninth year in a row, United Way of Hancock County is partnering with 50 North, Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Millstream Career Center, Ohio Benefit Bank, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Hancock Hardin Wyandot Putnam Community Action Commission to offer free tax preparation services on various dates at locations throughout the ... (more)

