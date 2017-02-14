Findlay school board appoints Imke as high school principal
By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer Findlay school board on Monday promoted Findlay High School Assistant Principal Ryan Imke to the principal's position, starting Aug. 1. He will replace Craig Kupferberg, who retired in 2015 as the district's assistant superintendent before being rehired for a two-year contract as principal.
