Findlay municipal judge elevated
Judge Jonathan P. Starn of Findlay Municipal Court has been promoted by Gov. John Kasich to Hancock County Common Pleas Court effective March 3. A native of Chillicothe, Ohio, he will succeed former Judge Joseph H. Niemeyer, who resigned at the end of 2016 with four years left in his fifth elected term. Judge Starn, on the municipal bench since 2010, is expected to run next year to complete former Judge Niemeyer's term through 2020.
