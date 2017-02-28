Findlay Art League presents a Photo 35a exhibit
The Findlay Art League will present its 35th juried photo show, "Photo 35," through March 24. Best of Show went to Jane Vanden Eynden for her digital print, "This is Where the Funding for the Arts Goes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC