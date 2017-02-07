Elements Global Services Announces Matthew Sandall as Director of UK...
Elements Global Services, a subsidiary of Elements Holdings Group Inc. & Subsidiaries and Chicago-based Global Employer of Record service provider, recently announced that Matthew Sandall has joined the company as Director of UK and European Business Development. Matthew brings over ten years of experience in senior level sales, business development and account management to his new role.
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan 11
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
