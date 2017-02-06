Dustin Lieber takes some practice swings at Jackson Hole Tennis and Golf Club in Wyoming.
Recent college graduate Dustin Lieber will move into Eagle Creek's pro shop as Director of Golf, David Morgan's first-assistant. The Findlay graduate replaces Rob Thompson who has taken a position at another club.
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan 11
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
