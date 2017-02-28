Dorney Plaza work to tentatively begin March 27
Demolition within Dorney Plaza, to prepare for plaza renovation and nearby drainage improvements around the county courthouse, is tentatively scheduled to begin March 27, Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson said during the board's regular meeting today.
