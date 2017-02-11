Car show opensPosted on Sat. Feb 11th, 2017
Bill Kirkwood and Judy Brann, above, both of Findlay, look over new Taylor Hyundai vehicles on display at the 2017 Auto Show, which opened Friday at the Findlay Village Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
