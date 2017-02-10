Analysts: Economy to grow, but not hit Trump's 4% promise
An economic analyst poured cold water on President Trump's promise of 4 percent economic growth on Thursday, but said the U.S. economy does appear to be heating up and that some sectors could stand to benefit from the Trump presidency. Kevin Depew, director of thought leadership at tax and consulting services firm RSM US LLP, said U.S. economic growth should reach 2.5 percent in this year's fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan 11
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC