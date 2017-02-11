Acting police chief in Findlay ordere...

Acting police chief in Findlay ordered to leave residence

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The acting chief of Findlay police threw a video camera at his wife's head, according to her statement petitioning for a protective order. Sean Young threw the camera on Feb. 4, the petition reads, sending his wife, Toni, to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan 18 d pants 107
local performer Jan 11 clams 1
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Dec '16 Vegas boy 5
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec '16 snorko 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 pawpaw 2
Tom Scarberry Oct '16 pawpaw 1
Joella Hamlin - anyone know her? Sep '16 Findlay Gurl 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,156 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC