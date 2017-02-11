Acting police chief in Findlay ordered to leave residence
The acting chief of Findlay police threw a video camera at his wife's head, according to her statement petitioning for a protective order. Sean Young threw the camera on Feb. 4, the petition reads, sending his wife, Toni, to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan 11
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC