Weekend: Merlin to bring her a Voicea...

Weekend: Merlin to bring her a Voicea to Findlay

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: TheCourier.com

KRISTEN MERLIN, singer, guitarist and finalist on NBC's hit show "The Voice," will bring her sound to the University of Findlay's Alumni Memorial Union Feb. 10. Kristen Merlin, a singer, songwriter and guitarist who made it to the final five on the sixth season of NBC's "The Voice," will play at the Alumni Memorial Union from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan 18 d pants 107
local performer Jan 11 clams 1
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Dec '16 Vegas boy 5
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec '16 snorko 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 pawpaw 2
Tom Scarberry Oct '16 pawpaw 1
Joella Hamlin - anyone know her? Sep '16 Findlay Gurl 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,435,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC