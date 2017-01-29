Weekend: Merlin to bring her a Voicea to Findlay

KRISTEN MERLIN, singer, guitarist and finalist on NBC's hit show "The Voice," will bring her sound to the University of Findlay's Alumni Memorial Union Feb. 10. Kristen Merlin, a singer, songwriter and guitarist who made it to the final five on the sixth season of NBC's "The Voice," will play at the Alumni Memorial Union from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

