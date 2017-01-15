Weekend: A little bit Broadway, a dash of a Nashvillea
Musical theater and television star Kyle Dean Massey will perform in concert Jan. 22 at Winebrenner Theological Seminary's TLB Auditorium as part of the University of Findlay's Broadway Concert Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|29 min
|Reality Speaks
|79
|local performer
|Jan 11
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC