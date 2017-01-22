Weekend: A comedy whirlwind
SECOND CITY members E.J. Cameron , Jenelle Cheyne, Jo Scott, Matt Lusk, Kimberly Michelle Vaughn and Adam Schreck are ready to make you laugh when "The Best of the Second City" comes to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Jan. 28. City" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Tickets can be purchased at the Marathon Center's box office at 200 W.
