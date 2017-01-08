Sun. Jan 8th, 2017
By ANDY WOLF sTAFF WRITER The way the University of Findlay closed the first half meant everything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec 10
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
|Looking for Tom Hall any one?
|Sep '16
|serching
|1
|Weekly rate motels
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC