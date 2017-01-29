Sun. Jan 29th, 2017
Docket From the public records of the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office: Police Department Warrants were served at 200 Shinkle St., 1831 Fostoria Ave., 100 Crystal Ave., and the 500 block of Liberty Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan 11
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC