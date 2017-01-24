Schoolsa energy savings listed
By KATHRYNE RUBRIGHT Staff Writer Findlay City Schools has saved about $126,000 so far this school year on energy costs, the district's Cenergistic representative Sean Swisher told the school board Monday.
