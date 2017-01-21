School thought: Philosophy paves way for religious debate
Brandon Withrow, left, an adjunct lecturer at the University of Findlay and a freelance writer, and Mark Christensen, an associate professor of philosophy and chair of the department at Lourdes University, share their thoughts on religious philosophy. Brandon Withrow, left, an adjunct lecturer at the University of Findlay and a freelance writer, and Mark Christensen, an associate professor of philosophy and chair of the department at Lourdes University, share their thoughts on religious philosophy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan 18
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan 11
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC