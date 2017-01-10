Rec department, UF team up for lacros...

Rec department, UF team up for lacrosse day camp

The City of Findlay Recreation Department is partnering with the University of Findlay women's lacrosse program to offer a lacrosse camp from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the University of Findlay Koehler Center, 1000 N. Main St. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18 and the cost is $30, payable to the University of Findlay Women's Lacrosse.

