Rec department, UF team up for lacrosse day camp
The City of Findlay Recreation Department is partnering with the University of Findlay women's lacrosse program to offer a lacrosse camp from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the University of Findlay Koehler Center, 1000 N. Main St. The camp is for boys and girls ages 5-18 and the cost is $30, payable to the University of Findlay Women's Lacrosse.
