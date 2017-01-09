Read for L.I.F.E. schedules adult tutor training class

Read for L.I.F.E. will offer a tutor training class from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Lindamood Room at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, with optional jail training at 9:30 a.m. Potential adult volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and are asked to commit to one year or more of volunteering.

