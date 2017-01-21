Preschool hosting parents meeting

Findlay's Washington Preschool will host two information sessions for potential new preschool students and their parents Thursday, Feb. 2. They can come from 5:30 to 6 p.m. or 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Kathy Young, special needs supervisor for Washington Preschool, at 419-425-8245 with questions.

