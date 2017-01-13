Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women's march
There are 16 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from Friday, titled Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women's march. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:
They'll descend on Washington, D.C., next weekend with some 200,000 women to march in support of gender equality. But first, central Ohioans Rhiannon Childs, 38, and Lindsey Shriver, 27, want to ensure the message rings loud and clear in their home state.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
#1 Yesterday
Equal pay for equal work is fine. But don't ckaim you have to maternity time off. Getting pregnant is a choice so don't expect a company to cover that
#2 21 hrs ago
They should be working instead of playing around.
woof
#4 16 hrs ago
well said.
exactly correct
#5 16 hrs ago
Did you hear about the pink "pussyhats" that are going to the Trump inauguration?
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-w...
Another disgruntled cluster of useful idiots...
#6 16 hrs ago
Flip! same story, my bad
United States
#7 15 hrs ago
Getting pregnant is not always choice.... as you have claimed.... but.... we can all be thankful that giving birth is.
#8 15 hrs ago
or the killing an unborn child, don't forget that choice...
#9 14 hrs ago
Situations are not black and white in life, as you all think. Life throws curves.
There are families who don't have help and a network to watch newborns.
A father has to work, and baby is born and mother is the only one to be there in the first weeks in life.
You are not telling me all you out there with staunch, unreasonable views haven't taken this path?
Balogna!
If a company offers and is one of a perk offered upon hire, what is wrong with it? As long as it doesn't disrupt YOUR job, and your paycheck, why be obstinate?
If you had a child and no one to help, then you expect your wife to go back the next day? BULLShit. So who watches the baby? Duh
I don't think some of you think before you talk and if you haven't been in a situation or walked in someone else's shoes, STFU.
#10 5 hrs ago
You know Bizzy there is No Law that requires your employer to:
Provide you paid vacation
Provide you paid holidays or
Provide you healthcare insurance
We call them "company benefits" because employers use these "benefits" to attract and retain employees.
When the government writes legislation that require your employer to provide you a benefit, it no longer is an employer benefit, it had become a punitive Law. I prefer living in a free society, don't you?
#11 5 hrs ago
You have no idea how the FMLA works, and who it applies to.
woof
#12 5 hrs ago
Communist law that needs repealed
#13 5 hrs ago
forcing an employer to pay for a 6 week vacation is not fair to the employer.
Even guaranteeing job is still there is an over reach.
#14 5 hrs ago
can you hear me laughing at you?
what you say I have no idea about, my checkbook says you are full of chit.
that is the real reality
#15 4 hrs ago
Why am I not surprised that our resident Marxist know-it-all would chime in in defense of a socialist program? You hate a free society don't you? If you couldn't find something to regulate, you'd starve, eh counselor?
#16 3 hrs ago
As I said previously, you have no idea how FMLA works, or who it applies to.
woof
#17 3 hrs ago
As I said previously, you have no idea how FMLA works, or who it applies to.
woof
