ODOT District 1 completes year of hig...

ODOT District 1 completes year of highway, intersection reconstructions

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Times Bulletin

The completion of a five-year project to reconstruct Interstate 75 is among the notable accomplishments for the Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 in 2016. The reconstruction of Interstate 75 through Lima and Allen County began in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Dec 10 Vegas boy 5
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec 8 snorko 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 pawpaw 2
Tom Scarberry Oct '16 pawpaw 1
Joella Hamlin - anyone know her? Sep '16 Findlay Gurl 1
Looking for Tom Hall any one? Sep '16 serching 1
Weekly rate motels Sep '16 Just wondering 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,364

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC