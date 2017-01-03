Marathon Petroleum Corporation Provides Update on Strategic Actions to Enhance Shareholder Value
MP C Expects to Dropdown Assets Generating ~$1.4 Billion o f EBITDA to MPLX as Soon as Practicable MP C Expects to Exchange its Economic Interests in the GP for MPLX LP Units in Conjunction with Completion of Dropdowns Cash Proceeds from Dropdowns and Ongoing LP Distributions Expected to Fund Substantial Ongoing Return of Capital to MPC Shareholders in a Manner Consistent with Maintaining Investment Grade Credit Profiles at MPC and MPLX FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation today announced updates to the company's previously announced initiatives to enhance shareholder value.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec 10
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec 8
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
|Looking for Tom Hall any one?
|Sep '16
|serching
|1
|Weekly rate motels
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC