Marathon Petroleum Corporation Provides Update on Strategic Actions to Enhance Shareholder Value

MP C Expects to Dropdown Assets Generating ~$1.4 Billion o f EBITDA to MPLX as Soon as Practicable MP C Expects to Exchange its Economic Interests in the GP for MPLX LP Units in Conjunction with Completion of Dropdowns Cash Proceeds from Dropdowns and Ongoing LP Distributions Expected to Fund Substantial Ongoing Return of Capital to MPC Shareholders in a Manner Consistent with Maintaining Investment Grade Credit Profiles at MPC and MPLX FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 3, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation today announced updates to the company's previously announced initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

