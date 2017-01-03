Marathon considering spinoff of Speedway
The Findlay, Ohio-based company will create a special committee to review the Speedway chain with the help of an independent financial advisor. Among other issues, the board will review whether it makes sense to spin off the Speedway brand, along with other alternatives, Marathon officials said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec 10
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec 8
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
|Looking for Tom Hall any one?
|Sep '16
|serching
|1
|Weekly rate motels
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC