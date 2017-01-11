Man cited after sideswiping several c...

Man cited after sideswiping several cars on South Main

A Findlay man was cited for operating a vehicle while under the influence and failure to maintain reasonable control after sideswiping five parked cars in the 500 block of South Main Street at about noon today.

