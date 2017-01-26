Habitat for Humanity in Hancock County to receive grant money
The Findlay-Hancock County Habitat for Humanity was approved for two rounds of $20,000 to go towards two new home buildings this year. Wendy McCormick, Executive Director of the Findlay Hancock County Habitat for Humanity says the total cost of a new home build is $100,000, so this injection of funds should help get their next projects started faster.
