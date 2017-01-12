Enstar Group Limited Announces Closur...

Enstar Group Limited Announces Closure of Transaction to Reinsure QBE Legacy Business

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: PR-inside.com

Enstar Group Limited announced today that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries completed a previously announced transaction to reinsure multi-line property and casualty business of QBE Insurance Group Limited. The closing followed receipt of regulatory approval and satisfaction of closing conditions.

