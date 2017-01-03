Dr. William Kolehmainen and Mackenzie Crowe

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Crowe, New Springfield, are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mackenzie Erin Crowe to Dr. William John Kolehmainen, son of Dr. and Mrs. John Kolehmainen, Enon Valley, Pa. The bride elect is a graduate of the University of Findlay and is a registered nuclear medicine and PET/CT technologist.

