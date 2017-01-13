Dorney Plaza plans criticized

Dorney Plaza plans criticized

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: TheCourier.com

By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER The organizer of the "Spirit of 1776" in downtown Findlay asked the Hancock County commissioners Thursday for permission to use Dorney Plaza for this year's event, but also took the opportunity to criticize the proposed renovation of the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
local performer Wed clams 1
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Dec '16 Vegas boy 5
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec '16 snorko 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 pawpaw 2
Tom Scarberry Oct '16 pawpaw 1
Joella Hamlin - anyone know her? Sep '16 Findlay Gurl 1
Looking for Tom Hall any one? Sep '16 serching 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,535 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC