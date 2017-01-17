Brown, Portman applaud International Trade Commission decision to protect Whirlpool

U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman applauded the International Trade Commission's final ruling that Whirlpool-which has plants in Clyde, Greenville, Findlay, Marion, and Ottawa-and its workers have been harmed by the flood of unfairly traded washing machine imports from China. The decision means additional duties will be applied to washers imported from China into the United States, which Samsung and LG have been dumping into the U.S. market at unfair prices and at the expense of Whirlpool.

