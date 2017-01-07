A collection fit for a KingPosted on ...

A collection fit for a KingPosted on Sat. Jan 7th, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: TheCourier.com

By BRENNA GRITEMAN FAMILY EDITOR Seventy-six-year-old Norm Hamlin sings Elvis hits at karaoke every chance he gets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Dec 10 Vegas boy 5
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec '16 snorko 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 pawpaw 2
Tom Scarberry Oct '16 pawpaw 1
Joella Hamlin - anyone know her? Sep '16 Findlay Gurl 1
Looking for Tom Hall any one? Sep '16 serching 1
Weekly rate motels Sep '16 Just wondering 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,112 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,398

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC