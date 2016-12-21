Supreme Court rules Findlay not immun...

Supreme Court rules Findlay not immune in stop sign accident case

16 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled that Findlay cannot be immune from liability in a traffic accident case involving a stop sign obscured by a tree, referring to an incident from more than five years ago. Thursday, the court reversed a decision made by the Third District Court of Appeals and sent the case back to the Hancock County trial court to be looked at again in light of the new decision by the Supreme Court.

