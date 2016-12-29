Should auld exercise excuses be forgotPosted on Thu. Dec 29th, 2016
The new year is looming and, with it, many people's resolution to get fit. In response, area gyms are bracing for an influx of new members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec 10
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec 8
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
|Looking for Tom Hall any one?
|Sep '16
|serching
|1
|Weekly rate motels
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC