NB school board hires new treasurer
By ERIC SCHAADT Staff Writer NORTH BALTIMORE - A University of Findlay graduate has been tabbed as the next treasurer of the North Baltimore School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec 10
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec 8
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
|Looking for Tom Hall any one?
|Sep '16
|serching
|1
|Weekly rate motels
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC