Findlay homeless shelter to receive donation match for last week of December
How would you like to double your donation towards a good cause? The Findlay City Mission is offering just that next week to cover some important costs. The Findlay City Mission is currently at capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec 10
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec 8
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
|Joella Hamlin - anyone know her?
|Sep '16
|Findlay Gurl
|1
|Looking for Tom Hall any one?
|Sep '16
|serching
|1
|Weekly rate motels
|Sep '16
|Just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC