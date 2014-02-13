After 40 years, clerk's name not on t...

After 40 years, clerk's name not on this ballot

There are 1 comment on the Northern Michigan News story from Nov 6, 2012, titled After 40 years, clerk's name not on this ballot. In it, Northern Michigan News reports that:

When residents of Slagle Township go to the polls today, there's one name they won't find on the ballot - Arvid Mannor.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Pen

Toronto, Canada

#1 Feb 13, 2014
http://www.topix.com/forum/city/filer-id
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Filer City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Drug Rehab (Aug '12) Dec 1 ReginaWalker 9
News Commutation hearing set for today in '86 Charlo... (Jan '10) Nov '16 School teacher 5
Why are Mexicans hated so much ?? (May '12) Oct '16 Martin Boyce 22
Lloyd Conway Sep '16 Man 1
CPS-abuse of power in Eaton County (Nov '12) Jul '16 Innocent victims 8
News Suspected meth cook arrested at work in Manistee (Mar '15) Jul '16 Carol865 2
News Andrie Specialized breaks ice on Muskegon Lake ... (Feb '14) Feb '14 Pen 1
See all Filer City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Filer City Forum Now

Filer City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Filer City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Filer City, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC