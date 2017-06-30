Public meeting scheduled to discuss plans for US-131/M-186 intersection in Fife Lake
June 14, 2017 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation will have a public meeting June 21 to discuss plans to install a roundabout at the intersection of US-131/M-186 in Fife Lake and the safety benefits it will bring. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at American Legion Post 219, 10283 M-186 in Fife Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Fife Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey KKKalkaska!
|Jun 22
|CountyRoad
|1
|Amber Farrah and her gay boyfriend charlie
|May '17
|gotcha
|1
|Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma...
|May '17
|Jim Risden
|1
|Canadian company proposes $20M medical marijuan...
|Mar '17
|Bobby
|1
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Kristina Cherette (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Lyssie
|9
|Randy Schelske (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|girlwantstoknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fife Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC