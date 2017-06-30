Public meeting scheduled to discuss p...

Public meeting scheduled to discuss plans for US-131/M-186 intersection in Fife Lake

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: State of Michigan

June 14, 2017 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation will have a public meeting June 21 to discuss plans to install a roundabout at the intersection of US-131/M-186 in Fife Lake and the safety benefits it will bring. The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at American Legion Post 219, 10283 M-186 in Fife Lake.

