Irish tap dance, baton on display at ...

Irish tap dance, baton on display at opening night of Miss Michigan 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: MLive.com

From jazz dance to singing to oboe to Irish tap dance, there was no shortage of talent during the first night of the 2017 Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant. Seventeen talented young women performed during the first night, vying for a spot in the top 12 and ultimately the Miss Michigan crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fife Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey KKKalkaska! Jun 22 CountyRoad 1
Amber Farrah and her gay boyfriend charlie May '17 gotcha 1
News Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma... May '17 Jim Risden 1
News Canadian company proposes $20M medical marijuan... Mar '17 Bobby 1
Poll Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09) Jan '17 Don 16
Kristina Cherette (Jan '06) Jan '17 Lyssie 9
Randy Schelske (Jun '16) Jun '16 girlwantstoknow 1
See all Fife Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fife Lake Forum Now

Fife Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fife Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
 

Fife Lake, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,503 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC