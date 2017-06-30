Douglas Lester Haskin
A memorial service for Douglas Lester Haskin will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Clark Cemetery in Fife Lake, Shippy Road and Coster. Luncheon to take place a...
Fife Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey KKKalkaska!
|Jun 22
|CountyRoad
|1
|Amber Farrah and her gay boyfriend charlie
|May '17
|gotcha
|1
|Grand prize trout caught at 2:30 a.m. during Ma...
|May '17
|Jim Risden
|1
|Canadian company proposes $20M medical marijuan...
|Mar '17
|Bobby
|1
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Jan '17
|Don
|16
|Kristina Cherette (Jan '06)
|Jan '17
|Lyssie
|9
|Randy Schelske (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|girlwantstoknow
|1
