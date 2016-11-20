Dispute over debt may stop official i...

Dispute over debt may stop official in northern Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 20, 2016 Read more: WSJV-TV South Bend

David McGough was elected president of Fife Lake, southeast of Traverse City. But some officials say he still owes $1,250 to the village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJV-TV South Bend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fife Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09) Dec 8 Kalkaska is feces 15
Randy Schelske (Jun '16) Jun '16 girlwantstoknow 1
News Prison officer charged with assaulting murderer... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ticked off 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Kalkaska, MI (Aug '14) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 3
News After 2 days on the run, calf is found in north... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Mechanic 4
News 2nd trial getting started in 1996 Kalkaska slay... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Jeanineklawrence 1
News Manton landlord-tenant dispute leads to assault... (Sep '14) Oct '15 mcintosh52 3
See all Fife Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fife Lake Forum Now

Fife Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fife Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fife Lake, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,536 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,484

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC