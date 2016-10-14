Safety improvement coming to deadly, dangerous Fife Lake intersection
A deadly intersection in Fife Lake will soon get a traffic signal and other safety improvements. A public meeting to discuss plans for the intersection ...
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
