MDOT to discuss US-131/M-186 intersection improvements at Oct. 14 meeting
October 7, 2016 Next week, the Michigan Department of Transportation will present its plans to widen, upgrade and install a traffic signal at the US-131/M-186 intersection in Fife Lake in 2018. A public meeting to discuss those plans is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the American Legion Post 219, 10283 M-186, in Fife Lake.
