MDOT to discuss US-131/M-186 intersec...

MDOT to discuss US-131/M-186 intersection improvements at Oct. 14 meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 7, 2016 Read more: State of Michigan

October 7, 2016 Next week, the Michigan Department of Transportation will present its plans to widen, upgrade and install a traffic signal at the US-131/M-186 intersection in Fife Lake in 2018. A public meeting to discuss those plans is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the American Legion Post 219, 10283 M-186, in Fife Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fife Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09) Dec 8 Kalkaska is feces 15
Randy Schelske (Jun '16) Jun '16 girlwantstoknow 1
News Prison officer charged with assaulting murderer... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ticked off 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Kalkaska, MI (Aug '14) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 3
News After 2 days on the run, calf is found in north... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Mechanic 4
News 2nd trial getting started in 1996 Kalkaska slay... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Jeanineklawrence 1
News Manton landlord-tenant dispute leads to assault... (Sep '14) Oct '15 mcintosh52 3
See all Fife Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fife Lake Forum Now

Fife Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fife Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fife Lake, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,270,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC