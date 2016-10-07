Frances C. Barnes
Frances C. Barnes, age 90, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, October 5, 2016. She was born December 31, 1925 in New York City, the daughter of Gerhardt and Charlotte Mirus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fife Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you consider Kalkaska a great town? (Jan '09)
|Dec 8
|Kalkaska is feces
|15
|Randy Schelske (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|girlwantstoknow
|1
|Prison officer charged with assaulting murderer... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ticked off
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Kalkaska, MI (Aug '14)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|3
|After 2 days on the run, calf is found in north... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Mechanic
|4
|2nd trial getting started in 1996 Kalkaska slay... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Jeanineklawrence
|1
|Manton landlord-tenant dispute leads to assault... (Sep '14)
|Oct '15
|mcintosh52
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fife Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC