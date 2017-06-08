School bus rear-ended in Ottawa Co; n...

School bus rear-ended in Ottawa Co; no injuries

Thursday Jun 8

Deputies say it happened around 3:15 p.m. at the M-104 ramp onto southbound US-31 in Ferrysburg. The school bus was stopped on the road for merging traffic when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Pontiac.

