School bus rear-ended in Ottawa Co; no injuries
Deputies say it happened around 3:15 p.m. at the M-104 ramp onto southbound US-31 in Ferrysburg. The school bus was stopped on the road for merging traffic when it was rear-ended by a 2003 Pontiac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ferrysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07)
|Jun 24
|Day DAY
|214
|All white women are going black
|Jun 16
|BigUn
|2
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May '17
|Cathy
|42
|Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08)
|Apr '17
|KVB
|9
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ferrysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC