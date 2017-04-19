Man injured after hitting Ferrysburg ...

Man injured after hitting Ferrysburg Dept. of Public Works truck

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 19, 2017 Read more: WOODTV.com

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says the public works crew was making repairs to a sewer line break near the intersection of Van Wagoner Road and 174th Avenue, west of US-31, around 9:45 p.m. The city employees had just parked the truck in the road and activated its lights so they could open manhole covers when the sheriff's department says a driver hit the unoccupied truck. The driver, identified as 54-year-old Daniel Rop of Ferrysburg, suffered leg and head injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ferrysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All white women are going black Jun 16 BigUn 2
Teen Challenge Exposed! (May '07) Jun 4 Day DAY 209
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May '17 Rick 1
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May '17 Cathy 42
News Author David Pelzer delivers message to Reeths-... (May '08) Apr '17 KVB 9
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
See all Ferrysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ferrysburg Forum Now

Ferrysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ferrysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Ferrysburg, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,861,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC