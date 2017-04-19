Man injured after hitting Ferrysburg Dept. of Public Works truck
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says the public works crew was making repairs to a sewer line break near the intersection of Van Wagoner Road and 174th Avenue, west of US-31, around 9:45 p.m. The city employees had just parked the truck in the road and activated its lights so they could open manhole covers when the sheriff's department says a driver hit the unoccupied truck. The driver, identified as 54-year-old Daniel Rop of Ferrysburg, suffered leg and head injuries.
